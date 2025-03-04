Very congested traffic on the way to Pico do Areeiro

Roads closed near the last junction – access to Eira do Serrado – generate complaints due to lack of warning.

Snowfall on Pico do Areeiro this morning led dozens of motorists to try to get as close as possible to the ‘white blanket’. Although traffic is closed from the junction of the Serras de Santo António forest path – a connection between Areeiro and Eira do Serrado – this does not prevent the ‘pilgrimage’ of cars that is causing congestion in the precarious traffic in the area.

According to witnesses at the scene, there are tourists waiting for the bus that runs from Funchal to Pico do Areeiro and there are many complaints about the lack of information about the closure of roads, such as the final section leading to Pico do Areeiro and the forest path leading to Eira do Serrado, which was also closed, allegedly without warning.

At the last minute, when chaos and lack of information already reigned in Areeiro, the IFCN issued a statement warning of the closure of roads at the top of the island and of pedestrian trails.

The air temperature at Pico do Areeiro last night remained negative, reaching an extreme value of -1.7 ºC at the end of this morning. As there was precipitation, it ended up being in the form of snow (or hail), confirming the IPMA forecast.

