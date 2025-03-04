See how the snow is painting Paul da Serra on this Carnival day

The snow that has been falling since Monday in Madeira continues to paint Paul da Serra white this Carnival Tuesday.

Photographs sent by a reader to JM show the landscape covered in a white, a result of the low temperatures felt in the mountainous areas.

It should be noted that the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation has ordered the closure of the PR 1 (Vereda do Areeiro), PR 1.1 (Vereda da Ilha) and PR 1.2 (Vereda do Pico Ruivo) hiking trails due to ice and snow. The regional roads that provide access to Pico do Areeiro and Achada do Teixeira also remain closed.

According to the weather forecast, snowfall in Madeira is expected to continue until Thursday, with temperatures only rising from Sunday onwards.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...