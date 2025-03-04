Access road to Espigão reopened

The state of the slope will be assessed this Wednesday by the municipal Civil Protection services.

The access road to the Espigão site, in the upper part of Ribeira Brava, is now passable, after being closed this morning due to a large landslide.

Photo: CMRB

The heavy machinery – backhoe and truck – mobilized removed the inert material from the roadway, including several boulders, restoring, in the early afternoon, conditions for reopening the road to vehicle traffic.

