Thanks to Philip Cadman for letting me know this had started.

The programe airs Saturday nights on Channel 5 in the UK, last Saturday being the first where Michael Portillo eas in Lisbon, abd the artached photo shows he will be in Porto, and its also know he will be in Madeira for one of the episodes.

Portugal with Michael Portillo sees the politician turned presenter explore the Mediterranean gem for Channel 5.

Portugal with Michael Portillo sees the seasoned traveller setting off to discover the heart and soul of the European country that’s right next door to his beloved Spain. Presenter, train aficionado and former Conservative cabinet minister Michael Portillo will journey from the country’s second city, Porto, in the north to the beaches of the Algarve in the south and even the island of Madeira as he searches for hidden gems and uncovers the Portugal many holidaymakers never experience.

This first episode will be repeted at 7pm on the 6th March, and the next episode is Saturday the 8th at 8.30pm.

Taken from What to Watch.

