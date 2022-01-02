Very Sad News From Bar O Avô

From the Facebook page of Bar Avô.

It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform

you of the passing of our dear friend Ricardo

Sousa.

The ” Grandfather Bar ” will always be recognized

as a passing point for football fans and lovers. In

every scarf, there’s a happy memory of how much

Ricardo loved football. But I loved, above all, to

receive good and heart. Thank you, Ricardo and

see you one day 🖤

The owner of the bar ‘O Avô’, Ricardo Sousa, passed away yesterday. Widely praised for the art of hospitality, the 50th anniversary was, in particular, an ardent supporter of Sporting and Lazio and, in general, of king sport.

Born in the city of Durban, South Africa, Ricardo Sousa was the main face of the bar located on Rua da Praia, Funchal, which brings together a vast collection of football club scarves – more than two thousand.

Like this: Like Loading...