Very Sad News From Bar O Avô

From the Facebook page of Bar Avô.

It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform
you of the passing of our dear friend Ricardo
Sousa.
The ” Grandfather Bar ” will always be recognized
as a passing point for football fans and lovers. In
every scarf, there’s a happy memory of how much
Ricardo loved football. But I loved, above all, to
receive good and heart. Thank you, Ricardo and
see you one day 🖤

The owner of the bar ‘O Avô’, Ricardo Sousa, passed away yesterday. Widely praised for the art of hospitality, the 50th anniversary was, in particular, an ardent supporter of Sporting and Lazio and, in general, of king sport.

Born in the city of Durban, South Africa, Ricardo Sousa was the main face of the bar located on Rua da Praia, Funchal, which brings together a vast collection of football club scarves – more than two thousand.

 

  2. We visited his so interesting bar every time we visited Madeira, over 25 times. Sometimes it was difficult to get a table as it was so popular. We are so sad to here of his death, and pass our condolences to all his family and friends.

  3. This is such a sad blow. O Avo was a regular haunt of ours, and Ricardo could not have been more hospitable, helpful and very much the friendly face of Funchal, where often, coolness towards tourists is the norm.
    He will be much missed indeed…

  4. We first encountered Ricardo and Bar O Avô on New Year’s day 2000 and have been regulars ever since. He loved Madeira and its customs and traditions. I know that over many years he took a lot of teenagers from broken families and helped keep them out of trouble. He was loved by locals and tourists alike and his passing will leave an unfillable hole.

    Our condolences to his wife, Fatima.

    Rest in peace my friend.

    What a shitty start to 2022 just as we were looking to things getting better.

  5. Sad indeed, i first met him about 4 years ago on my initial visit to madeira and soon after on my second when i bought him a Cheltenham Town scarf. Since then i have always visited him and had long conversations about football.
    I last saw him early December and he was limping badly from an accident where i think he said he tried to stop customer falling into road. He beamed when i said i would bring him a Gloucester City scarf next month and pausing said with a smile ,What league do they play in???
    Our sincere condolences to his family and friends

  6. Wir sind bestürzt über diese traurige Nachricht. Seit sooo vielen Jahren sind wir Stammgäste und hatten wieder Fußballschals für ihn im Gepäck. Es ist so unsagbar traurig einen so tollen, liebenswerten Menschen zu verlieren. In Gedanken sind wir bei seiner lieben Frau und seiner Familie und wünschen ihnen viel Kraft für diese schwere Zeit. Ricardo wird immer in unseren Herzen sein.

  7. Don’t know where to start . Devastatingly bad news. I will miss Ricardo greatly. He was a great character. I will miss him his food his football knowledge, his amazing Poncha. All my condolences to Fatima and his family.
    Rest in peace Ricardo.

  8. I have exchanged a few words with one of Ricardo’s sons-in-law and he and his mother, Fatima, hope to re-open the bar after the funeral as they wish to keep the memories of Ricardo alive.

