The Drone Show That We Didn’t Know About and Most Missed It

So last night there was a drone show with about 100 drones before midnight.

Preceding entry into the new year saw an

unprecedented moment in Portugal, where a

hundred drones designed several flags, figures,

among which the typical house of Santana, a

flower, a dolphin, a heart, a set of people apart

from the new signature of the Madeira brand,

Madeira, so yours.

An initiative integrated into the Macedos

Pyrotechnics year-pass show.

Hard to see what the location was, and why it wasn’t advertised or anything has hardly been said about it.

Here are some images the Regional secretary of tourism and culture have shared on their Facebook page…. So they knew about it….

