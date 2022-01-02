Get ready for a hot Sunday

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere forecasts, for today, a cloudless day for Madeira, with a maximum temperature of around 25º in Funchal and 22º in Porto Santo.

Furthermore, the wind will be light to moderate from the south quadrant, being less than 15 km/h in Funchal. As for the state of the sea, for the North coast, the waves will be from the northwest with 2 to 2.5 meters, gradually decreasing to 1.5 to 2 meters.

On the south coast, the west/southwest waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters, gradually decreasing to 1 to 1.5 meters.

The temperature of the sea water will be around 19/20ºC.

From Jornal Madeira

