Madeira airport with 10 canceled flights

The wind continues to affect Madeira International Airport. So far, since 00:00 this Saturday, July 1st, 10 flights have already been canceled (four departures and six arrivals).

After flying around waiting for an opening, 10 flights ended up diverging to Faro, Porto Santo and Tenerife.

As already reported by the DIÁRIO, today wind gusts of 70 km/h were recorded.

Also around 200 passengers, who saw their aircraft diverge to Porto Santo, will continue to their final destination aboard the ship Lobo Marinho.

From Diário Notícias

