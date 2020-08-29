Presenter Jorge Gabriel, who is in quarantine on the Continent, after having had contact in Porto Santo with a person diagnosed with covid-19, shared on his social networks a new video in which he thanks the people of the golden island for the accompaniment that they are giving it to their family and promises to come back to celebrate when the whole ‘storm’ is over.

During his message, he thanks Rogério Correia, Porto Santo health delegate, the director of Hotel Vila Baleira and all his ‘prophet’ friends.

The presenter confirms that the woman Filipa Gameiro, as well as the couple’s two daughters, Madalena and Mariana, aged 18 and 16, are infected with covid-19, except for their son, Pedro, aged three. However, it guarantees that they are asymptomatic.

Jorge Gabriel also mentions that he was contacted by the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and by the President of the Board of Directors of RTP.

At the end of the video, where he is forever grateful to the people of Porto Santo, he says that he hopes to return soon to the golden island to celebrate, after overcoming this difficult phase.

