A 55-year-old male individual suffered a fall of about four meters this afternoon at Praia de São Tiago, right in front of the Hotel Santa Maria Bay, in the tetrapod area.

The victim was removed from the “breakwaters” by some local people, as we were able to find out, from a hospital source, which confirmed the user’s entry into the emergency department, the victim even vomited into the sea at the time of the fall, but was always conscious.

The victim had a wound on the upper limb and some abrasions. He also complained of some trauma to the body. EMIR’s medical team was also present in the rescue carried out by the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP) pre-hospital team, which immobilized the victim using the hard plane, cervical collar and spider safety belt.

He was then taken to the emergency department, where she was under observation and medical treatment. The Maritime Police took care of the occurrence.

Image from Na Madeira,

From Jornal Madeira