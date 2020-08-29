Today’s balance sheet – Saturday – 29 August – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 0 new cases of covid-19 in RAM.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid19.

> The region continues to account for a cumulative total of 158 confirmed cases, 40 of which are active cases.

> Regarding the transmission chain identified in Funchal, associated with two positive cases diagnosed in the context of the Madeira airport screening operation, the epidemiological investigation has so far identified 15 contacts, of which six were confirmed cases, four were negative and five await results.

> IASAÚDE reports two situations of travelers who are being studied by health authorities.

> There are 40 active cases, of which 29 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 11 are cases of local transmission.

Daniel Caires – 19.00h

