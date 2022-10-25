Rain and thunderstorm put Madeira archipelago under yellow warning

Weather warning takes effect immediately

The forecast of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms leads the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) to issue a yellow warning that comes into effect immediately, lasting at least until 9 pm this Tuesday, likely to be extended.

The yellow warning, the third most serious on a scale of four, is valid for the entire Madeira archipelago – north, south, highlands and island of Porto Santo – but the IPMA pays particular attention to the western region of the island of Madeira.

Forecasts point to “rainfall, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the far west”, warns the IPMA.

As DIÁRIO advanced today, in the printed edition, the weather in the Madeira archipelago in this last week of October “will be conditioned by a vast system of low pressure, with associated frontal surfaces, centered on the west of the British Isles”, with yesterday and today the weather is influenced by a secondary depression in the north of the Region.

The periods of rain that may be persistent and accompanied by thunderstorms, wind with gusts of up to 90 km/h and waves up to 5 meters high on the south coast should intensify in the coming hours and continue until Saturday.

From Sunday, a slight drop in air temperature is expected.

