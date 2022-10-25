Mercado dos Lavradores murderer sentenced to 12 years in prison

The man who stabbed to death a homeless man who was sleeping next to the main door of Mercado dos Lavradores was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The decision was announced this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court in Funchal. The crime took place in the early hours of February 2nd.

The defendant was convicted of committing a crime of qualified homicide, for the insidious way in which he approached the victim, who was sleeping. But his pity was especially mitigated by the fact that his collaboration with the PJ investigation proved essential to uncovering the truth. In fact, Judge Carla Meneses, who presided over the panel, stressed that the aggressor’s confession was the only evidence validated in court.

At the end of the hearing, a sister of the victim was taken out of the courtroom, after saying the word “murderer” several times.

