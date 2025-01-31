“Congratulations to all those involved in the activity”, highlights Eduardo Jesus

The Regional Directorate of Statistics published this Friday the most recent tourism data in Madeira, where it is observed that the accumulated values ​​of incoming guests, for the period from January to December 2024, reflect a new historical maximum, both in incoming guests (2,225.8 thousand) and in overnight stays, which exceeded 11.7 million.

In response to these figures, Eduardo Jesus highlights that “we are in the presence of a sector that, despite (1:52) being a mature sector, a cost-effective sector, still shows growth of around 6.5% for guests and 7% for overnight stays.”

The Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture also highlights that “in December 2024, the region of the country with the highest year-on-year increase in overnight stays was Madeira, and this clearly reflects our performance. Because we did not come from a small base, as is the case in many Portuguese tourist regions, which are still recovering from the pandemic period”.

In other words, the minister points out, “we made this recovery much earlier, we also reached a much higher level of performance earlier, and so expressing large growth is not exactly easy. The region of the country with the largest year-on-year increase in overnight stays was the autonomous region of Madeira, which naturally reflects and consolidates all this performance”.

Eduardo Jesus emphasizes that this is “a performance that brings us increased responsibility”, but at the same time “it is the result of the commitment of the private sector, the public sector, of all the workers in this sector, of all the investment by businesspeople in this sector and the way in which Madeira as a whole has known how to deal with the challenges that have been placed on the tourism sector with one voice. Therefore, I think Madeira deserves congratulations,

I think the sector deserves congratulations, all the employees in this activity that is so important to us, everyone deserves congratulations and that is why it is the best way to end the year, it is to end the year in glory”.

