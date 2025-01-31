São Vicente Agricultural and Craft Market moves to the village

São Vicente Agricultural and Craft Market moves to the villageTobi Hughes·31st January 2025Madeira News The São Vicente Agricultural and Craft Market was temporarily transferred to the town park, due to ongoing works on the seafront. Opening hours are 9am to 6pm every Sunday. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related