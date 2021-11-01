Madeira registers 29 more cases, and I’m having a rant….

The health authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira reports today, November 1, 2021, another 29 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, two of which were imported from Germany and the Region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, and 27 cases of local transmission. The Region now counts 12,138 confirmed cases of covid-19.

Today there are also 8 more people recovering from the disease to register, totaling 11,883 recovered cases and 178 active cases, of which 31 are imported cases and 147 are of local transmission.

So now I’m going to rant a little as its the same stupid comments all the time that pop up.

Many have been saying the numbers are getting high again, why so many coming in with the virus, blah blah blah….

Let’s just look at how well the island has done, and we have always been open for everyone, since the very first lockdown of 8-9 weeks.

Everything now has opened up, we have cruise ships coming almost everyday, we recently had the Flower Festival, Wine Festival and this last weekend the Legend Rally. No need to wear masks outside anymore. All the night clubs are open, and the curfew has gone.

Today we had almost 40 flight arrivals, tomorrow another 24 arrivals, so thousands a day coming to the island. For this time of year also the island is still extremely busy and business are recovering.

So is 30 cases or so a day really a lot…. PLEASE….

Also most these cases are local transmission so within families, more than likely from the continent, certainly not many tourists, and tourists coming on holiday have never been a big problem.

I also saw a post in one of the Facebook groups from someone wanting information on coming to the island for a few months and that they hadn’t been vaccinated, and were asking the rules, and some IDIOT put a comment saying to get jabbed as people like that are not welcome, I soon left him a stinking comment, and told him idoits like himself with no brain at all are not welcome to the island.

Madeira has, and always will welcome everyone, jabbed or not, and long may we continue.

  4. Agree! Tobi speaks for many of us. Proud to live here, proud of how well we have done, proud of how well the island has done, is doing and will continue to do I believe. It is exciting to see businesses recover and the island so busy. Let’s all enjoy the light at the end of the tunnel!

  5. … Very well said Tobi ,, you have created you’re own vaccine shot against all the usual panicky paranoia spreaders ,, especially like you pointing out the obvious point that the majority of the still small numbers come from passing on the virus within family and friends which is often blindly overlooked ,, carry on the good work yourself and Madeira, using common sense and reason we have reached 90% normality with very few numbers of bad health effects and minimal deaths considering Madeira’s reliance on tourism,, the economy has bounced back and continues to grow ,, the Feel Good Factor now reigns supreme, Long may it continue …

  7. Bravo Tobi, well said agree totally. The lovely island of Madeira has much to be proud of. From the efficient, courteous staff at airport who have made us all feel safe in arrival to all the local people we have met who have followed the rules. Muito obrigada😘

