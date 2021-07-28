The Regional Secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Susana Prada, will represent this Thursday, at 5 pm, at Marina da Calheta, the president of the Regional Government at the official presentation of the circumnavigation epic made by the “Pirate” of Madeira .

The sailor Henrique Afonso, better known as ‘Pirata’ from Madeira, made half a round the world aboard the sailboat ‘Sofia do Mar’, covering 30,000 nautical miles, since January 15, 2019, in 923 days.

The circumnavigation carried out intended to recreate the epic of Vinho da Roda. At the whim of the wind and practically without using fuel to navigate, the ‘Pirata’ passed through destinations such as the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, the Caribbean, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, French Polynesia, Samoa and Vanuatu.

During the official presentation, the City Council of Calheta will pay tribute to the navigator.