Man jumps out of courthouse window and ends up hospitalised

A man was injured this afternoon after trying to escape from the Madeira District Court, where he was being held and being heard in a criminal investigation.

According to a source from the Fire Department, the individual took advantage of an open window to jump, but ended up suffering injuries to his foot. He was immediately detained again by the law enforcement officers who were accompanying him.

The victim received pre-hospital assistance at the scene and was later transported by ambulance by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters to the hospital.

A fracture in the foot is suspected, so he will have to undergo surgery and enter a period of convalescence.

The man was being heard as part of a criminal case. For now, despite being hospitalised, he remains detained by the authorities until a decision is made by the Madeira District Court.

From Jornal Madeira

