Skilled Finnair Pilot

Thanks to a reader for sending me this.

Stunning landing of the Finnair Airbus A321 at Madeira Airport, with a super-skilled captain managing to land in a situation that many will decide to go around!

Finnair requires its pilots to undergo special training for flights to Madeira. Finnair’s specially trained pilots performed an incredible feat just over a week ago. This is yet another reason why Finns are the happiest people in the world for the seventh year in a row. They don’t even have to worry about getting to Madeira, as Finnair’s specially trained pilots are able to land in any weather, while other airlines’ pilots circle or are unable to land.

I wasn’t on this flight, but I have experienced several incredible landings at Madeira airport and have heard the pilot’s announcement several times as a Finnair passenger, where he talks about difficult weather conditions, but the pilot has also said that difficult weather conditions are not a problem for Finnair, they let other airlines circle the circle.

