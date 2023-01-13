ARRESTED FOR DANGEROUS DRIVING, LACK OF LEGAL LICENSE AND POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS

The runaway driver is a 47-year-old man, born and living in Funchal, arrested for drug trafficking crimes, driving without a legal license, dangerous driving and disobedience, the Regional Command reported a moment ago.

According to the same source, “within the scope of an action carried out by police officers from the Funchal Police Division in the Parish of São Roque, it was possible to identify a citizen who was referenced by police because an arrest warrant was pending over him to comply with effective prison sentence (6 months) for the crime of driving without a legal license”.

“The citizen, who was driving a car again, upon realizing the presence of the police, took off, disobeying the stop orders given by the police, adopting erratic and dangerous driving, crashing into some parked vehicles and ending up going in the wrong direction. contrary to the normal flow of traffic on VR1, in the Madalenas area, at which time the Police stopped the pursuit”, reports the PSP.

According to the police, “a few tens of meters driving in the opposite direction on the VRI, the suspect caused a chain accident, involving another 4 vehicles, causing some minor injuries”.

“Subsequently, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot on VR1, having been intercepted by police from the Funchal Police Division, who detained the man. A gold necklace, suspected to be the product of theft, and several packages of a substance that is presumed to be narcotic and that will be sent for laboratory analysis”, can be read in the police statement.

The detainee was taken to the hospital for treatment and toxicological tests, and will be handed over to the Funchal Prison to serve the effective prison sentence to which he was already sentenced. The process related to the crimes committed today will proceed for investigation, advances the PSP.

