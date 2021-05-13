The Regional Government considers it imperative and urgent to provide the Autonomous Region of Madeira with aerial, multi-mission means to combat forest fires and rescue and rescue on land, as of June 15, 2021, the start date of POCIF 2021.

In an information note from the Regional Civil Protection Service, it is stated that the international tender for the air environment, which was taking place, was the subject of complaints which made it impossible to continue the process with the desired speed in order to have the air environment in Madeira. from the 15th of June. This lengthy process was incompatible with the mission of ensuring the safety of the population and the defense of heritage, in the face of the threat of fires.

For this reason, the Government Council meeting today decided to authorize the opening of an exceptional procedure which will allow the consultation of three competing companies in order to have the air environment in Madeira in good time, from the 15th of June until the 14th of November, at the base price of 695 thousand euros.

Consequently, the opening of a new international procedure that will guarantee the permanence of an aerial means (Medium Helicopter) for multi-mission, in RAM, in the next 3 years, starting on November 15, was also approved by the Governing Council. from 2021 and ending on June 14, 2022, with the possibility of a maximum of two renewals, for a period of 1 (one) year each, with a global base price of € 4,300,000.00 (four million and three hundred thousand euros), plus VAT.

From Jornal Madeira