Morning all, hope you have had a great week. The weather has really picked up this week, and the north coast can been amazing on the two visits there this week.

Thanks to Linda & Jeroen van Engelshoven for this photo taken from Prazeres of Jardim do Mar below us.

They have recently arrived in Madeira for permanent living after 4 holidays. During the first one they fell in love with Madeira.

We wish you all the best and hope you continue to enjoy more and more.