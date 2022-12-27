Hot Tuesday but with wind

The forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) point to generally cloudy skies in Madeira, this Tuesday, December 27th.

The wind will blow moderately (20 to 35 km/h) from the east quadrant, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts of up to 65 km/h.

Also noteworthy is the rise in temperature, which should vary between 20 and 24ºC in Madeira and 17 and 22ºC in Porto Santo.

The weather is coming from North Africa, and this will bring dust from the Sahara with it, for at least the next two days.

Like this: Like Loading...