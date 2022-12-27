Fábio Brito photographs Porto Santo Storm

Fábio Brito photographs Porto Santo StormTobi Hughes·27th December 2022Madeira News Some great photos from Fábio Brito from last night in Porto Santo, one of the places that had the most rain, reaching the orange warning level. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related