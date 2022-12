Today I will share the last of the Christmas photos that have been sent to me. Hope you have all had a wonderful time.

This photo from Monica Löfstedt.

Happy Holidays from Finland. Husband and me been to Madeira 11 times👍👍. Last time in june 2022. Picture of our vintage christmas decorations. Monica&Tuomo🎄🕯🎁🎅🇫🇮

