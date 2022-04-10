So, shall I Start

Saw this post on facebook, you can see who it is, with his pets, and the words translated in English.

Underneath in the comments, is nothing but nice comments and words blah blah blah…

No a single person has said what what a crap job this government do to all the homeless, mistreated animals on this small island. How may fines do they give out to all the owners with dogs chained up 24/7, in terrible conditions.???

How much pathetic support do they give to all the charities on the island.

Where does the education start to put an end to all this mistreatment..???

Well I have said it, but I know nothing will change, as it hasn’t in the 16 years I have lived here.

Shame in you…..

