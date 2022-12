The cruise ship Arvia, the latest and one of the largest in the P&O Cruises fleet, made its debut this Tuesday in the port of Funchal.

Coming from Southampton and bound for Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, the Arvia arrived in Funchal this morning at 7 am, where it will remain until around 4.30 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

