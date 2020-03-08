The image of an oil platform passing through the south coast is causing some surprise, especially due to the size of the ‘object’.

The vessel, with the flag of Panama, should be anchored next to Lazareto. This is an operation that was not scheduled by the Ports of Madeira.

According to information from APRAM, the oil platform, which is represented in Madeira by the company Transinsular, is making a “rush”, which means being forced to make an unscheduled stopover due to force majeure. In this case, the reason for force majeure presented was bad weather.

Thanks to Bob Visser for the photo.