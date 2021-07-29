Funchal remains above 100,000 inhabitants but has lost almost 5,500 residents in the last 10 years.

Residents in Funchal are now 105 919. São Martinho became the most populous parish in the Region, with nearly 27 thousand residents.

The Se Cathedral area also gained population. Monte, the most eastern parishes of Santa Maria Maior and S. Gonçalo, and S. Roque recorded falls above 10%.

SANTA CRUZ WAS THE MUNICIPALITY THAT LOST THE LEAST POPULATION.

Santa Cruz was the municipality that lost the least population in the Region, only 1.7%, that is, 743 people.

According to the preliminary results of the 2021 Census, Santa Cruz counted 42,262 residents in these Censuses.

Caniço bucked the trend of the municipality, with a growth of 3.1%, now having 24,104 residents, maintaining itself as the third most populous parish in the Region and the first outside Funchal.

Conversely, Camacha and Santo da Serra were heavily penalized, with double-digit breaks. The number of accommodations in Santa Cruz grew 1.0%.

ONLY SEVEN OUT OF 54 PARISHES RECORDED POPULATION GROWTH. KNOW WHICH ONES.

Of the 54 parishes in the Region, population growth was only registered in seven.

They are: Água de Pena (+12.9%), Sé (+8.5%), Jardim do Mar (+4.9%), Caniço (+3.2%), São Martinho (+1.9 %), Calheta (+0.8%) and Tabua (+0.4%). The ones that added the biggest relative falls were Paul do Mar (-27.1%), Ilha Santana (-25.9%), Achadas da Cruz (-23.9%) and Ponta Delgada (-23.3%).