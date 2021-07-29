The vice president of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, yesterday gave the presentation of the first data from the 2021 Census.

Less population, more deaths and fewer children, with the migratory balance not offsetting the drop in births, is the first data advanced in the presentation of the preliminary results of the 2021 Census, which took place yesterday morning.

In the last 10 years, the resident population in the region has decreased by 6.2%, that is, there were 16,725 fewer people than in 2011, with the population in 2021 standing at 251,060 individuals. Of this total, 53.1% are women and 46.9% men, with the proportion of women increasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to previous Censuses.

SANTANA, SÃO VICENTE AND MACHICO WITH THE GREATEST POPULATION LOSSES

All municipalities in the Region have lost population in the last ten years, being in Santana (-15.0%), São Vicente (-14.8%), Machico (-10.1%) and Câmara de Lobos (-9.8 %) where the largest decreases were observed.

The least penalizing reductions occurred in Santa Cruz (-1.7%), Ribeira Brava (-5.1%), Calheta and Funchal (-5.3%, in both).

Of the 54 parishes in the Region, population growth was only registered in seven.

Despite the population reduction, the number of households increased by 2.2% and, in the municipalities, only Santana and São Vicente showed a reduction in this variable. This result suggests a continuation of the decrease in the number of people per household.

From Jornal Madeira