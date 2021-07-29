As a patient at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, in Funchal, after being infected by covid-19, Kátia Aveiro used social networks to make an appeal to improve the conditions of health units and fight the loneliness of those who are fighting the disease.

“One good thing that this hospitalization brought me was to see the class of these professionals and the flaws that are sorely lacking in these isolated hospital rooms”, wrote Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, who recalled the loneliness of those who are in hospital rooms.

“There’s no TV… In none of the wards, not even for entertainment… and there are people who stay here for days and days without visitors”, she continued regretting that there are “old people who don’t know how to use a cell phone and the only thing they have is a wall”, and that employees try to pay as much attention as they can amid the workload at hand.

Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister asks for awareness and social responsibility. “Where is the support for these services?” she inquires. “If this is my karma, then I’m happy to be here, see with eyes to see and try to help. I’m doing my call (phone calls) and my part”, she adds.

From Jornal Madeira