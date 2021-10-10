Colombo Festival in Porto Santo with large audience participation

The news from the 2021 edition of the Colombo Festival, in Porto Santo, has attracted public attention.

The event, organized by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, intends to remember the Age of Discovery. The festival began on Thursday, October 7th, with the arrival of ‘Cristovão Colombo’ to ‘Ilha Dourada’, which was received by a 16th-century market, with the aim of recreating environments and events from the past.

The regional director of Tourism, Dorita Mendonça, emphasizes that the festival “is an important poster for the island of Porto Santo”. This year, with fewer restrictions, the initiative had “a lot of public influx”, he reveals.

For four days, Porto Santo received a handicraft market, thematic exhibitions, streets, circus arts, educational activities, cocktail festival, concerts, fire theater and much more.

Dorita Mendonça has no doubts that this is “naturally an event to continue to support”.

From Diário Notícias

