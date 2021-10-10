FOREST POLICE ARRESTED THREE INDIVIDUALS FOR HUNTING CRIMES

The Forest Police Corps made three arrests today for hunting crimes on the first day of the 2021/2022 hunting season.

As reported by the Regional Secretariat for Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, two of these arrests were made in Porto Santo Island, after authorities identified two individuals who were hunting in non-hunting land.

The other arrest took place in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, following the identification of an individual who was hunting without being qualified for that purpose.

The criminal file now follows its procedural steps.

It should be remembered that around 1,000 hunters obtained their hunting license from the IFCN and are qualified for hunting this year.

The places with the greatest affluence of hunters were Paul da Serra on Madeira Island and Porto Santo Island.

From Jornal Madeira

