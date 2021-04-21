Next month, Madeira will receive another 45,000 vaccines from Pfizer, Miguel Albuquerque said this morning on the sidelines of the visit to the works of conservation and restoration of Se Cathedral.

“We will receive in May more than 45 thousand vaccines from Pfizer, it was now important to speed up the vaccination until September that this situation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was unblocked, since Madeira was expected to receive a substantial percentage of these vaccines in June, ”he said, recalling that this vaccine could accelerate the creation of group immunity in the Region.

Remember that vaccinating 70% of the population by September is one of the goals of the Regional Government.

From Jornal Madeira