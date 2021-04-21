The motorcyclist who recently suffered – close to 6.30 pm yesterday (Tuesday) died a violent accident between a motorcycle and two cars on the Caminho de São Martinho, in Funchal, AgoraMadeira knows. As it was possible to ascertain, he is a 63-year-old man, living in the neighborhood of Nazaré.

Despite the resuscitation efforts made by EMIR and the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters, for 40 minutes, nothing was possible. The man was projected about eight meters after the collision.

The motorcyclist was still taken to the hospital but did not resist.

From Agora Madeira