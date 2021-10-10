MADEIRENSE TOMÁS LACERDA BECOMES NATIONAL CHAMPION OF SUP WAVE

Tomás Lacerda, Madeiran athlete from the Clube Naval do Funchal, was today crowned national champion of SUP Wave, for the second consecutive time.

The competition, which closes the poster of the Porto&Matosinhos Wave Series, organized by Onda Pura Surf Center, took place at Leça da Palmeira Beach, in Matosinhos, in an event that was attended by the best national SUP athletes.

In a well disputed final, Tomás Lacerda, from Clube Naval do Funchal, Carlos “Calili” Fidalgo (runner-up), from Peniche Surfing Clube, Ângelo Bernardo (third place), from Surf Club de Viana, and Gonçalo Gomes (fourth), from Coimbra SUP, it was Tomás who got the best waves, surpassing all the other competitors and surfing the best wave of the championship, with an 8.67.

As highlighted in a note sent to the newsroom, the SUP Wave National Championship took place with “exceptional conditions, with lots of sun and wind off shore all day, as well as perfect waves for the execution of the maneuvers, which provided a great stand up show paddle”.

The regional athlete thus adds this title to that of national champion of Technical SUP Race, conquered yesterday, Saturday, October 9th, also for the second consecutive year, in the National Championship of the modality that took place in Praia de Matosinhos.

The Porto&Matosinhos Wave Series is an initiative that brings together a set of wave sports competitions, organized annually by the Onda Pura Surf Center on the beaches of Porto and Matosinhos, with the support of the respective local authorities and the Portuguese Surfing Federation.

From Jornal Madeira

