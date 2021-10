Living this side of the island, this is one of the views I miss, the passing cruise ships, almost on a daily basis in normal times at this time of year.

MSC Splendida passing on her way to Malaga in Spain. She will be back in 10 days. I hope all those that boarded in Funchal today, enjoy their cruise.

Images below from my balcony. Above from my friend Matthias leaving the port.

