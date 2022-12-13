Easyjet Gatwick first to land today

Easyjet Gatwick first to land todayTobi Hughes·13th December 2022Madeira News The easyJet Gatwick flight is the first flight thst has been able to land today. Thanks to Justin Holder for the video. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related