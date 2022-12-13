Search continues for missing tourist

The search for the 52-year-old English tourist, who disappeared since the afternoon of Sunday, December 11, resumed today.

According to DIÁRIO, the searches began at 10 am, in Fajã do Mar, in Arco da Calheta, and are being coordinated by the Public Security Police, through the Search and Rescue and Mountain Rescue Brigade, and assisted by two firefighters and a Calheta Volunteer Firefighters vehicle.

Trail and racing lover, the man arrived in Madeira, accompanied by his wife, last Friday, December 9th, and intended to stay until this Friday, December 16th.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, this is the couple’s 6th time in Madeira.

At 1:30 pm, last Sunday, the man left the local accommodation where he was staying to do a trail workout and never returned.

The companion gave the alert at 16:00 to the PSP.

From Diário Notícias

