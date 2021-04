According to Porto Santo Line, the voyage of the Lobo Marinho ship this Sunday, from Porto Santo-Funchal, will be brought forward to 13 hours due to weather conditions.

The trip towards Funchal-Porto Santo continues at 8 am.

Passengers who want to change their ticket to another date (which is exempt from the respective fee) should send an email to infopsl@groupsousa.pt or go to one of the counters or contact the number 291 210 300.

