Queen Victoria and Viking Mars brighten up the Port of Funchal

The Port of Funchal woke up this Sunday with the arrival of two cruise ships to the bay.

The first to arrive was the Queen Victoria, at 6:15 am, which will remain in Madeiran waters until 5:30 pm, when it will head to Santa Cruz de La Palma (Canary Islands).

On a 15-night cruise that left Hamburg on March 30, with stops in Southampton, Lisbon, Funchal, La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Southampton, this ship has 1,957 passengers and 1,000 crew on board.

Photos Luis Fernandes

Shortly afterwards, at around 7:00 am, the Viking Mars arrived and remained docked until 1:00 pm before heading to Barcelona. The ship is on a 13-night transatlantic voyage, departing from Fort Lauderdale in the United States, with stops in Philipsburg (Saint Martin), Funchal and Barcelona, ​​where it is due to arrive on 9 April. The Viking Mars is carrying 847 passengers and 458 crew members.

It should be remembered that, since Friday, the Port of Funchal has received a total of five cruise ships, which, together, brought 11,593 passengers to the Region.

