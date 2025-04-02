2 flights divert

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The easyjet Lyon flight, and TAP Lisbon have both diverted.

The flight from Lyon is diverting to Tenerife,  and the TAP flight returns to Lisbon.

Other flights have managed to land in the last 15 minutes,  and the weather has cleared a little.

