2 flights divert

2 flights divertTobi Hughes·5th April 2025Madeira News The easyjet Lyon flight, and TAP Lisbon have both diverted. The flight from Lyon is diverting to Tenerife, and the TAP flight returns to Lisbon. Other flights have managed to land in the last 15 minutes, and the weather has cleared a little. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related