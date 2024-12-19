Construction work on a new gas station in January on Estrada do Garajau

Unbelievable, as we have a new one about 700m up the road which wasn’t wanted, and now another which certainly isn’t needed…….

The parish of Caniço will have another fuel station, this time on Estrada do Garajau. The announcement was made recently by Filipe Sousa, at the inauguration of the disputed Repsol station on Rua da Olaria. However, the mayor did not say anything more about the investment involved.

Contacted this week by JM, the Santa Cruz City Council did not wish to provide details about the project as it is a private initiative and therefore it should be the promoter who talks about the investment.

However, the Municipality admitted that it licensed a new project for the construction of a fuel station and a commercial and services building to be built in a building located at the junction of Estrada do Garajau and Travessa do Cedro.

The investment, the total value of which we were unable to determine, comprises a station with two supply islands, with an area of ​​204 m2 and a support building with two separate spaces for trade and services with an area of ​​252 m2.

The newspaper found out, however, that the entrance to the station will be via Estrada do Garajau and the exits via Travessa do Cedro.

There are 24 parking spaces inside the building. This is a plus, considering that on this busy street, even if paid, there is a shortage of parking spaces, given the many rent-a-car cars that can be seen on both the white and blue lines for days. As far as the newspaper knows, the gas station will be located on a large plot of land that has already been cleared and the machine was parked there for months, next to Frango da Guiia or Padaria Flôr do Garajau.

JM found out that in addition to the fuel station, the area will also have a restaurant area linked to a major hamburger brand, but we were unable to confirm this information with the local authority, which only told us that the work is awaiting payment of the relevant fees that will allow the construction work to begin and that it should be completed within a year.

In other words, if the payment of the amount in question is made this month or in January, at the beginning of 2026, Caniço residents and visitors will have a new gas station as well as a commercial area on one of the busiest streets in the parish of Caniço. In addition to the REPSOL station located a few meters above, the parish has a Galp station in Cancela, another REPSOL station closer to the center of Caniço and a BP station in Assomada, also in the parish of Caniço.

From what we have been able to find out, the project in question includes areas to be granted for the widening of Travessa do Cedro and for the construction of a public walkway along the two roads.

From Jornal Madeira

