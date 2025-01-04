Praça do Povo hosts the Cantar dos Reis for the first time

At 7 pm on January 5th, Praça do Povo, in Funchal, will be the stage for the Cantar dos Reis (singing of the kings) which, for the first time, will host the initiative organized by ACAPORAMA – Associação de Casas do Povo da Madeira.

“The Cantar dos Reis is one of the most special moments in the Madeiran Christmas calendar”, began Eduardo Jesus.

“It represents what is most genuine about us: the unity of our communities, the exaltation of our traditions and the spirit of sharing that characterizes us. ACAPORAMA’s initiative to bring this celebration to Praça do Povo reinforces the central role of our traditions in the cultural and tourist enrichment of Madeira, creating an authentic experience for those who visit us and strengthening the ties between local communities”, highlighted the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture.

From Jornal Madeira

