Madeira stays in the ‘green’ on the EU travel map

Madeira continues to be considered a low risk region for covid-19, with the color green, on the map of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, used as a reference in travel restrictions.

The green category is the best one relative to the epidemiological status of the ECDC map, as it has a positivity rate below 1% and testing above 5,000 tests per 100,000 population.

The Madeira archipelago was included in this category on the 14th of October, when the last update was made, which takes place on Thursday.

From Diário Notícias

