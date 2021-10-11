11 New Cases of Covid-19

There are currently 11 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11923 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 1 case imported from Slovenia and 10 cases of local transmission.

– Today there are 7 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 11766 cases recovered from COVID-19.

– The region has, to date, a total of 76 deaths associated with COVID-19.

– There are 81 active cases, of which 15 are imported cases and 66 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 11 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with the remaining in own accommodation.

