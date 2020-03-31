This morning there were more attempts at robberies in commercial establishments on Rua da Ponte Nova.

For the second consecutive night, thieves tried to enter establishments, without success. However, they left marks on the entrances, with damaged to the stores.

A wine shop and a newspaper and tobacco store were the targets of the thieves. The Tobacco Shop was again the target of another attempted break-in, now for the second time in a row.

A night guard appeared at the scene and was unable to detect the presence of the perpetrators. The shop alarms were set off, but even that didn’t prevent the attempted robbery.

From Jornal Madeira