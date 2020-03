PSP is supervising the entry of automobiles in the city of Funchal, in inspection operations in various locations.

Next to the hospital, on Estrada da Liberdade, all drivers are ordered to stop before proceeding to their destination.

As requested by Ireneu Barreto, representative of the Republic for Madeira, the police authority is supervising all car traffic, in compliance with the State of Emergency.

From Jornal Madeira