Bailinho da Madeira is in the final of the 7 Wonders of Popular Culture contest.

The application of the Municipality of Calheta is sponsored by Alberto Sousa.

On the right this afternoon, from Salir, in Loulé, the tenor surprised the presenters and viewers of RTP-1 with an appeal to the sung vote, inspired by the famous bailinho played and sung for the first time, in 1938, by João Gomes de Sousa, better known as the wizard of Calheta.

The official gala will take place on September 5 in Bragança and will be broadcast on RTP, during prime time.

The second semi-final will take place next Sunday, the 30th, in Torres Novas.

If you don’t know the song, you can hear it below, but I’m sure most of you will have heard it.