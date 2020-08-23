The Marginal da Ribeira Brava, a project that was the subject of a program contract between the Regional Government and the Municipality of Ribeira Brava, will be inaugurated next Friday, August 28, at 5 pm.

It is recalled that, as the JM reported, the requalification works for the marginal of Ribeira Brava, between the village and Tabua, started in September 2018, at a cost of 2.9 million euros.

Last week, the Mayor of Ribeira Brava, Ricardo Nascimento, released, on his Facebook page, a photo showing how a small part of the requalified marginal is located. On the same note, he also thanked all those who were on the ground.

“It is not long before our marginal is reopened. Another great work in our land. As a native of Ribeirabravense, I can only thank everyone who worked either in the offices or on the ground for this reality. Thank you! ”He wrote

From Journal Madeira

Thanks to Robert Webb for the photos below. https://justmadeira.com/